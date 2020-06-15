Fit Body Boot Camp

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Even as many businesses are trying to get back to where they were before this COVID-19 pandemic, some owners are going the extra mile to make sure all of their returning customers feel as safe as possible.

Fit Body Boot Camp in Hermitage is doing just that - by making everything they do centered around safety. 

The gym has incorporated extra steps to stay sanitized and safe while breaking a sweat. Those new steps include: 

  1. Sanitize when entering 
  2. Thermometer 
  3. Cleaning shoes off
  4. Exiting out of garage 

News4's Justin Beasley is checking in with gym in Hermitage and making sure customers have no excuses on this Motivation Monday. 

