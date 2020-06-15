HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Even as many businesses are trying to get back to where they were before this COVID-19 pandemic, some owners are going the extra mile to make sure all of their returning customers feel as safe as possible.
Up and at em on this #MotivationMonday at Fit Body Boot Camp in Hermitage featuring their top notch safety protocols on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/4jenXudO6Q— Justin Beasley (@JBeasleyWSMV) June 15, 2020
Fit Body Boot Camp in Hermitage is doing just that - by making everything they do centered around safety.
The gym has incorporated extra steps to stay sanitized and safe while breaking a sweat. Those new steps include:
- Sanitize when entering
- Thermometer
- Cleaning shoes off
- Exiting out of garage
News4's Justin Beasley is checking in with gym in Hermitage and making sure customers have no excuses on this Motivation Monday.
