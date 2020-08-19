EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - From hot yoga, to kickboxing, to a high intensity CrossFit class, our Big Joe on the Go has been busy trying out different ways to get fit.
A new unique fitness find he has in store for us is a gym-goers seven minutes in heaven... or the latter depending on the workout.
Seven workout stations, each seven minutes long, totaling to 49 minutes of a intense total-body workout.
The fitness club, called 'Seven Minutes,' says it's a workout playground and is designed to be Insta-worthy.
We can't wait to see what's in store for Big Joe this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.