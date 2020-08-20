NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It's about a 3,000 mile trip to have lunch in the South American country of Guyana.
If you're short on time, just drive toward West Nashville.
The Pepper Pot in West Nashville is Music City's new home for Guyanese cuisine, thanks to Karen Thomas.
This is the kind of food she grew up on, packed with peppers, garlic, onions and all the things it takes to make it great. With her American born son Isaiah and a whole lot of Caribbean spice, the Pepper Pot is nothing you're not already used to eating.
Chicken, a few chops and the South American spice.
It's a melting pot, but in this case, a pan. A pan that's family style on Charlotte and 46th Avenue.
