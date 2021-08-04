NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When you hear the name and see the face, it's likely you'll immediately think of "food".
Popular Food Network chef Guy Fieri was in town to celebrate the opening of a new restaurant. When it comes to hot chicken, you might think Nashville has plenty. But Fieri believes otherwise.
"The Chicken Guy" is Nashville's newest chicken restaurant and it's located in the heart of the city on 2nd Avenue. After a visit to the original Prince's Hot Chicken over 20 years ago, Fieri had to come back to Nashville to give the famous poultry a spin of his own.
The Chicken Guy is opening soon for tourists and locals alike to swing by for its fantastic crispy chicken.
