Two men broke into a gun store on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage and took firearms early Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police were dispatched to Huck Defense, 4706 Old Hickory Boulevard, at 1:48 a.m. after an alarm was set off.
Two men in their late teens to early 20s broke into the building. The suspects took a rifle, three glock pistols and some parts of guns.
The men used a hammer to bust out the front window of the store.
Police said both of the suspects were black males around 6'0". One wore a black jacket, white pants and gloves. The second suspect wore a black hoodie, black pants, white gloves and a white towel around his face.
