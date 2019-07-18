NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police says 20 guns were stolen from Nashville cars between Sunday, July 7 and Saturday, July 13.
According to police, officers reviewed stolen vehicle reports in Nashville and discovered 62 percent of cars stolen (45 of 73) were easy targets because keys were left inside or they were made available to thieves.
During the reporting time period, 20 guns were stolen during car burglaries; eight of the cars were left unlocked.
This year, 379 guns have been stolen from cars.
Police strongly urge people to lock their car's doors, secure all valuables and remove the keys.
