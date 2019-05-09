NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The number of guns found in Metro Schools has doubled in the last three years.
Hunters Lane High School, Pearl Cohn High School and Lakeview Design Center Elementary are all Metro Schools where students were found with guns just in the past four weeks.
“Wow. I mean that’s frightening,” Nashville resident Sean Viryasiri said.
The youngest student charged with bringing a gun to school was just 10 years old. Police found the gun in bushes outside of Lakeview wrapped in the student’s jacket. Police say the gun was stolen and he told officers he found it at home.
“Thank God nothing happened,” Lakeview parent Fatima Cortez said. “All of the community has kids over there.”
At Pearl Cohn two teens were found on separate occasions with guns, in both cases they were loaded.
“Not only my child but someone else’s kid can get hurt,” one Pearl Cohn parent said. “I think it’s horrible, I mean this is a place for education.”
The gun the 17-year-old was found carrying at Hunters Lane police say was loaded with five rounds.
In the 2016-2017 school year six guns were found on Metro School campuses. In the 2017-2018 school year seven guns were found. So far for the 2018-2019 school year 13 guns have been found.
“We place safety as a first priority. Weapons on school grounds is a zero-tolerance offense,” the school system said in a statement. “Our students and parents have been proactive in alerting school personnel when they are aware of rumors or potential threats.”
“Obviously their parents are teaching them the right thing to do. Maybe if we could do this across the board we wouldn’t have the problem,” Viryasiri said.
“The circumstances behind each of these instances varied, but the threats were removed quickly without incident,” the school system said in a statement.
