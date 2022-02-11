NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A gun was found at a Metro school Friday amid rumors of shooting threats at other schools.
News 4 dug deeper and found out the number of guns found at Metro Nashville Public Schools this year is on track to surpass previous years. As a result, students and parents alike said the threat of violence is becoming a constant worry.
17-year-old Maggie Root said she was terrified today. "My blood went cold, and I was like what the heck," Maggie said.
She opened her phone and was startled by what she read in her group chat. "There is a rumor about a school shooter for fourth lunch," Maggie said.
There was a rumor of a school shooting during lunch at Overton High going around. "There were so many people in the halls," Maggie said. "People were leaving. It was chaos."
Maggie's dad said he did not learn of this until Maggie ran to him crying after school and is critical of the district for not notifying parents. "Don't just dismiss it," Sean Root said. "There has to be some credibility if there are faculty members with children in that school pulling their kids out of class into their rooms to play it safe."
Metro Nashville Public Schools said there was no call to parents because it was just a rumor, and students were not in danger. "If it is a joke, please don't," Maggie said. "That's not something you joke about."
This comes as there have been several threats at various Metro schools this year and guns found in schools. Friday, a 17-year-old was charged after bringing a gun to Glencliff High. "Students are thinking, 'is this real,'" Maggie said. "Could I die today?"
The number of guns found this year at district-run schools is outpacing previous years. For the 2018-2019 school year, 13 guns were found. For 2019-2020, that number was 11. Last year, it was just one amid virtual learning for much of the year. This year, 12 guns have been found already, and it is only February.
Maggie said she hopes she never gets another text like her Friday. "It is not cool to bring unnecessary stress to students, parents, and teachers," Maggie said.
A spokesperson for MNPS said they could not say why the number of guns found is up this year, but encourage gun owners to lock up their firearms so they aren't taken and brought to schools. MNPS added that when it comes to the Glencliff incident, the appropriate steps were taken to secure the weapon, and there is no information to indicate students were targeted or in direct danger. MNPS said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in addition to any charges by police.
"Guns are a serious concern, a threat to the safety of students and staff, and extremely disruptive to the school environment. This is as much a community issue as it is a schools issue due to the proliferation of unsecured weapons in our society. We would strongly encourage gun owners to take responsibility for their firearms and lock them up so they aren’t taken and brought to school. We appreciate our relationship with the MNPD through our School Resource Officer program to appropriately respond to incidents that do occur." -- Sean Braisted, MNPS
