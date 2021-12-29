NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have social media to thank after officers found videos of two teens flashing handguns online. The teens are 13 and 16 years old.
Police say the guns had been reported stolen from vehicles. According to police, officers approached the teens after seeing the social media post and took the guns without incident.
Police did not say what, if any charges the teens will face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.