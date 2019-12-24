Gunman wanted in Nashville

 Courtesy Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives in Hermitage are searching for a gunman who robbed a Mapco on Christmas Eve. 

Police say the suspect entered the store on Stewarts Ferry Pike near McCrory Creek Road and demanded cash and two cartons of cigarettes around 2 a.m. 

He was described as a white man, 5'10" tall with brown hair and eyeglasses, and appears to be in his 30s. Officials say he fled the Mapco on foot. 

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photo is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
