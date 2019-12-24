NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Detectives in Hermitage are searching for a gunman who robbed a Mapco on Christmas Eve.
Police say the suspect entered the store on Stewarts Ferry Pike near McCrory Creek Road and demanded cash and two cartons of cigarettes around 2 a.m.
He was described as a white man, 5'10" tall with brown hair and eyeglasses, and appears to be in his 30s. Officials say he fled the Mapco on foot.
Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photo is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.