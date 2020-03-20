Exxon Robbery

 Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify a gunman that robbed an Exxon Station early Friday morning.

The suspect entered into the Exxon at 3400 West End Avenue at 1:15 a.m. and robbed the cashier at gunpoint before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black man who appears to be in his 40's standing about 5' 9" and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He has long dreads that were pulled back and a grey beard.

He was wearing a ball cap with a gold logo on the front, camo khaki pants, and a black jacket.

Anyone who recognizes the gunman from the attached photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

