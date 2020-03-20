NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are working to identify a gunman that robbed an Exxon Station early Friday morning.
The suspect entered into the Exxon at 3400 West End Avenue at 1:15 a.m. and robbed the cashier at gunpoint before fleeing the scene on foot.
The suspect is described as a black man who appears to be in his 40's standing about 5' 9" and weighing approximately 150 pounds.
He has long dreads that were pulled back and a grey beard.
He was wearing a ball cap with a gold logo on the front, camo khaki pants, and a black jacket.
Anyone who recognizes the gunman from the attached photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.