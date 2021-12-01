NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven that left one person injured and the store full of bullet holes.
Police said the shooting happened just before midnight at the 7-Eleven store on the corner of Smith Springs Road and Bell Road.
A man pulled up in a black Dodge Charger and opened fire at the store with people inside and in the parking lot, according to police at the scene.
One person was hit in the barrage of gunshots, but the injuries are considered non-life-threatening, police said.
The gunman is said to fired at least 19 shots, leaving the store and some parked cars riddled with bullet holes.
Metro Police continue to investigate as the gunman remains at large.
