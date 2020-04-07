NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A suspect is on the run following a shooting outside of a Nashville hotel early Tuesday.
Metro Police says the shooting happened at the Congress Inn on Dickerson Pike near Hart Lane.
A male victim was found shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers say the gunman fled on foot. A description of the suspect has not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
