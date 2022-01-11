NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police detectives are working to identify a gunman who fired multiple shots on Jan. 5.
The Madison Precinct detectives asked the public for information regarding a gunman who shot at three men outside a market at 201 E Webster Street.
The gunman shot from a blue Nissan Rouge. The driver of the SUV pulled into the market at 10:15 p.m., exited the vehicle, and fired shots toward the three victims who were all employees of the market authorities said. There were no injuries.
Authorities said the gunman appeared to be waiting in a nearby parking lot prior to the shooting. The car is described as having on non-working headlight and a front Ohio tag.
MNPD has asked anyone who has information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Calls will remain anonymous and will qualify for a cash reward.
