A Donelson Pike car lot was burglarized three times in the span of 36 hours. Even more frightening, a salesman surprises the thief in the act.
The break-ins happened at Executive Auto Sales. Security cameras caught the thief in the act, rifling through drawers to find a dealer plate. Minutes before, he used a hammer to break a window. However, something unexpected happened: salesman Juston Strong surprised him.
"I was at the hospital to change into another car. I didn't have the keys, that's why I came in," Strong said.
At that point, fearing he would get caught, the burglar hid in another room in the office.
"He could have killed me," Strong said.
Strong didn't realize the burglar was just feet away with a hammer in his hand, or that the business was being burglarized.
"He could have come in with a gun or walked in. It is what it is. It's a pity crime has gotten that bad," Strong said.
What surprised everyone was that the burglar comes back the next night. This time, he was prepared for trouble. He brought a gun. Two separate times, hours apart, he steals a Mercedes, and an SUV.
The owner of Executive Auto Sales is looking into an alarm system that will automatically call police within minutes of a break-in.
The Mercedes was recovered by police. The gunman has not been caught.
