NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Safe Tennessee Project, a grassroots organization addressing gun violence in Tennessee, is reacting to new charges filed against a Nashville father whose 3-year old son shot himself in the head last month.
Kedrick Ross, Sr., 27, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.
The police investigation revealed Ross has a history of multiple drug and weapons felonies and is not allowed to be in possession of a gun.
Safe Tennessee Project contends Ross would have faced another felony charge if a preventative law named “Makayla’s Law” had been on the books in Tennessee.
"I think it’s safe to say most all parents do not want to see this happen to their own child," says Beth Joslin Roth, Policy Director for Safe Tennessee Project. “[Makayla's Law] would open the current reckless endangerment statute and add felonies for situations where a child gains access to an adult’s gun and fires it and either injures or kills someone else or themselves."
The organization began pushing for the passage of Makayla’s Law in 2016 but has come up short every session. Their message is simple: parents should be aware that kids will almost always find a gun.
"Kids are curious and kids are going to pick up a gun if they find it – especially a young child is going to pick it up,” says Joslin Roth. “So, never assume a child won't find a gun or won't be able to pull the trigger because they will find it and they will pull the trigger."
According to numbers provided by Safe Tennessee Project, there have been 20 total incidents in 2019 of children involved in accidental shootings. In 12 of those cases, a child was injured. In 2 of the cases an adult was injured. Five of the incidents have resulted in someone dying.
"As a gun owner, your number one responsibility is to make sure your gun doesn't get in the wrong hands, especially the hands of curious children," says Joslin Roth.
Detectives are investigating whether Ross’ son, 3-year old Kedrick Ross, Jr. found the weapon and shot himself. He suffered a critical head wound and was being treated at Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
If convicted on the charges against him, Ross Sr. faces a minimum of 10 years up to a maximum life sentence in prison.
"Tennessee has a real problem with these types of shootings,” says Joslin Roth. “It’s frustrating and its upsetting but keeping guns out of the hands of children is not complicated. Every one of these types of shootings is 100% preventable."
