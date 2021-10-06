Metro Police generic logo
 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they took possession of a nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol that was in the backpack of a 9-year-old.

The fourth-grader is a student at Alex Green Elementary School. Several students told an assistant principal that the child had brought a gun to school.

The assistant principal went to the student's locker, searched the backpack, and found the gun with 18 rounds in a magazine but none in the chamber.

It appears the student brought the pistol from home. After meeting with the juvenile court staff members, they released the child to the custody of his guardians. Juvenile court will be following up with the family.

 

