Gun recovered at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Transportation Security Administration officers were able to recover a gun from a passenger’s bag during a checkpoint search at Nashville International Airport on Monday morning.
An unloaded Colt .32 caliber revolver was found in a carry-on bag around 8 a.m. The passenger was taken away and the gun was confiscated.
This incident marks the 31 time that a gun was found by TSA officers at Nashville International Airport this year. In 2019, they recovered 97 at Nashville International Airport.
Guns are not allowed in carry-on bags. TSA officers said guns can be brought on a plane in a checked bag, if the passenger does the following:
- declared to the airline
- in a proper carrying case
- unloaded
TSA officers are reminding passengers to search their bags before taking a flight.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” Mark Howell, who is the TSA Regional Spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
If a passenger brings a gun in a checked bag, they will face potential criminal charges and civil penalties. To learn more, click here.
