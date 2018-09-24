Gun theft from cars is a growing problem across the Midstate. Police say many of the vehicles are left unlocked.
In just six months this year, Metro Police say more than 230 guns were stolen from cars. So far this year, Murfreesboro police say 77 guns have been stolen from cars. During the same time, more than 70 have been stolen from Clarksville.
"If you're carrying something around that has potential for death, you need to pay attention to it and not forget it," said Bob Allen, a retired Metro Police Sergeant who now works at Royal Range in Bellevue.
Allen teaches gun safety at Royal Range, which includes safely storing the weapons.
"The first thing you should do if there are guns in the car and not on you is keep them concealed and hidden and out of sight," said Allen.
Allen recommends gun owners store the gun in a safe, which can be stored in the trunk so it's out of sight.
"You could bolt it to the trunk so most people won't take the time to break open the trunk and then try to break that open and get the gun," said Allen.
Legal experts tell News4 a gun owner can get in trouble if their gun is stolen from an unlocked car and used in a crime; however, attorneys agree it's very unlikely for an criminal charges and even more unlikely for a conviction.
"I think a fine for the person owning the gun, not any jail time or anything like that, I think a fine would be more suitable," said Nashville resident Aaron Hudson.
Legal experts say what's more likely is a civil lawsuit -- a victim or victim's family suing the gun owner for recklessness. Still, it could be difficult to prove.
