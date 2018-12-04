Your social media posts could determine whether you can purchase a handgun in one northern state.
Investigators have combed the social media profiles of suspected mass shooters, like Travis Reinking after the shooting at Waffle House, and Emanuel Samson after people were shot at a church in Antioch, looking for hints of violence.
“The person who shot up the Jewish Temple in Pennsylvania he made some horrendous things, that could be used by the government to prove premeditation, Attorney David Raybin said. "Social media plays a tremendous role in criminal investigations, unfortunately that's after that fact."
Which is why a New York State Senator is proposing a bill that would require police look at the social media accounts and online searches of handgun license applicants.
“I think it would be illegal for them to require you to give your social media password,” Raybin said. “I think under the United States Constitution this would be unconstitutional.”
Tennessee State Representative Jason Powell tells News4 at this time there does not appear to be any similar gun legislation filed for 2019. Powell says in the current climate it would be next to impossible to pass a bill like that in Tennessee.
Right now in Tennessee you must be a resident, over the age of 21 and pass a simple background check each time you want to buy a handgun.
