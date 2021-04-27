MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A gun was confiscated from a student's car at Oakland High School on Tuesday afternoon.
The school said that the car was noticed because it was parked illegally and appeared to have drugs inside it.
During a search of the vehicle, a gun was found inside. The school said the student who drives the vehicle has been expelled and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
The school added that all students are safe and that no threats had been made.
The school district said it sent messages home to all parents to keep them informed and address any rumors that could have circulated from the incident.
With their cooperation with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office, the school said the incident was handled quickly and followed all safety procedures.
