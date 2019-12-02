FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -- Franklin Police say a loaded handgun was found by a Chick-fil-A employee in a men's bathroom stall Friday night.
Just after 9:30pm Friday night the staffer found the gun, alerted police, and secured the weapon until officers got to the restaurant.
Later the owner of the gun called Franklin police, reporting that he forgot the gun in the stall.
Franklin PD says that no charges will be filed, but want to highlight this for public safety.
Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about this discovery as a teaching moment. Instruct children to never touch a gun they find, keep all other children away from it, and immediately alert an adult.
