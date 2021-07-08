NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The day after a tragic, accidental shooting that killed a little boy in Goodlettsville, gun instructors are encouraging gun owners to do their part to prevent any similar accidents.
Investigators have not released whether the 8-year-old accidentally shot himself or not.
“It's heartbreaking to all of us whether we’re in the gun community like we are, whether you’re a police officer or just a citizen, everybody hates to hear that,” Lead Instructor at Royal Range USA, Bob Allen said.
Gun experts are stressing how important it is to lock up guns if children are in the home - whether it's a gun lock, safe, or lockbox. Even toddlers, Allen says, are strong enough to pull a trigger.
"That's just the safe way to keep it if you've got people who shouldn't be handling firearms in your," Allen said. "And you won't have those terrible accidents."
Allen spent more than 30 years with Nashville police and is now a firearm instructor. He encourages parents when they feel the time is right, to consider having an expert teach their children about the proper way to handle a gun and when a situation with a gun could be dangerous. Allen raised two daughters of his own.
"They weren't going to be big-time shooters but I wanted them to know if they went over to somebody's house who had [guns], when it's time to [leave]," Allen said.
The Goodlettsville Police Department is still investigating the accidental shooting involving the 8-year-old boy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.