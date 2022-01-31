CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A Kenwood High School student has been charged after being in possession of a gun, ammo, and marijuana at the school on January 27.
School administration believed that 18-year-old student Deonta Deshawn Williams was in possession of marijuana. When searching Williams' car, the marijuana was discovered with the gun and 13 rounds of ammunition.
The school resource officer took possession of all items and Williams was charged with firearm possession during dangerous felony, weapons on school property, simple possession and unlawful drug paraphernalia.
There was no threat of violence against the school.
Bond was set at $40,000.
