NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Plans for Phase II of Gulch Union were announced Tuesday by Austin-based developer Endeavor Real Estate Group.
Endeavor officials said construction is set to begin in Feb. 2022 on Phase II of Gulch Union, the next phase of its transformative three-phase mixed-use development in the booming urban neighborhood in Nashville.
Endeavor said Phase II is a 28-story residential tower that features 306 multifamily units, a lavish array of amenities, and 8,000 square feet of retail.
“Gulch Union is positioned at a gateway location that is ideal for residents, office workers, and visitors,” said Jamil Alam, Managing Principal of Endeavor. “As Nashville transforms into a 24-hour city, we’re seeking to deliver a model development that provides its users easy access to everything Nashville’s urban core has to offer while also offering top-level services, amenities, and features on-site. Gulch Union’s phases will be interconnected, feature complimentary architecture and street-level activation, ultimately amplifying the excitement and energy found within the Gulch.”
Some of the amenities include a dramatic rooftop pool with downtown views, fitness and yoga studios, a co-working area with private offices and a library, lounge with pool table, shuffleboard, bar, outdoor dining, and a dog park.
Added Alam, “When fully built out, Gulch Union will be the preeminent destination in the area for office tenants and residents seeking a walkable lifestyle where everything you could need is nearby and with commanding views in all directions.”
