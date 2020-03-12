NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An iconic office building in The Gulch closed early on Thursday for a deep cleaning.
Someone working at The Gulch Crossing has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
An email obtained by News4 said it's a person who works for a company called Industrious, which is a workplace provider.
They said the person who has coronavirus hasn't been in the office since February 28.
The email goes on to say the landlord made the decision to close the building on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. for a deep cleaning. The building will re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Friday.
News4 spoke with a woman who works out in the area. She's worried about more buildings shutting down over coronavirus.
"I live in the area so I am very concerned that it's going to spread and I work downtown too. So, it is very concerning and I'm taking all the preventative measures," Lauren Hardwick said.
After business closes up for the day on Friday, there will be another deep cleaning. They'll focus on areas like bathrooms, elevators, and offices.
Like many other places, they're telling people to wave instead of shake hands among other changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.