NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of women from Texas say they nearly came face-to-face with a burglars at their Airbnb after a night out on Broadway.
Like so many other brides, Nashville was Lauren Wert’s bachelorette party destination of choice. “We stayed in a very nice house in the Gulch,” she said.
On their last night of the trip, Wert and 10 friends arrived home to notice something wasn’t right. “Things were gone, purses were gone. Things had been gone through,” Wert recalled. And worse, Wert believes the suspects were still in the house. “It’s truly terrifying. It really is.”
Wert never came face-to-face with the suspects, and neither did police, according to the report. But, she said the experience changed the way she books accommodations in the future.
“I know I, personally, won’t stay anywhere else unless it has a working security system.”
