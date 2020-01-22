Every community has those interesting people who just make a place great. No matter how interesting or great they may be, they still sometimes fall prey to a crime. A man said he's ready to forgive if only someone would come forward.
Some like playing the big venues. As for Charlie Pitts, he doesn't mind performing for just one as Murfreesboro's singing barber.
"I sound better in the shower, but it's rough on guitars," Pitts smiled.
"Clipping Jimmy's hair, so he can go somewhere," Pitts sang to a customer, strumming a guitar. "It must be 5 o'clock somewhere. Jimmy's getting a haircut today."
"Jimmy, tell the man what you think about your barber," said Pitts.
"Real good barber!" the customer answered.
"Can't sing real well," laughed Pitts.
"Well. I give him an A for effort."
"If they don't make another appointment, they didn't like my songs," said Pitts.
People head to his place on Lascassas Pike for a trim, a song and the occasional tall tale.
"I was young when I wrote my first song. You ever heard Happy Birthday? No, I didn't write that. I'm just lying," laughed Pitts.
Music, connection with people, has taken Pitts to play on WGNS Radio and performances at nursing homes.
That's why a crime is so disappointing for him.
The guitar Pitts used in his shop on Wednesday was loaned to him by a friend.
Pitts usually plays a red Epiphone Hummingbird. Sunday afternoon, Pitts said he propped up that guitar outside while he walked in his groceries.
"Somebody grabbed that guitar," said Pitts.
In all his years, Pitts said he's learned something; people are inherently good.
He believes he might see his guitar again because the person who took it could do the right thing.
"I wouldn't be a bit surprised if somebody drove up here while doing this interview and handed my guitar back to me," said Pitts. "Just bring the guitar out, put it on my patio. I'd forgive him in a minute. You know what I'd do? I'd put both arms around him and pray for him."
Pitts doesn't have a serial number for the guitar. He's hoping his message will reach the person who took it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.