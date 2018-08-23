A guilty verdict was reached Thursday for the 2016 murder of a beloved Krispy Kreme driver.
Al Baker was delivering Krispy Kreme donuts on Donelson Pike when he pulled into a Mapco gas station that was being robbed. The gunman walked out, saw Baker in the parked truck, and shot him several times.
Baker managed to drive a short distance, but eventually died from his injuries after making it to a Walgreens parking lot.
Daquan Fields, the shooter, was found guilty for Baker's murder on Thursday.
Fields, 21, was also found guilty of aggravated robbery and reckless homicide. He faces life in prison. His sentencing is in November.
