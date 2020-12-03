NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was arrested months after stealing a Gucci bag that contained over $15,000 worth of jewelry.
The theft happened on August 5th after the victim noticed that the trunk of her car was open. Police looked at nearby surveillance video and noticed that the trunk had been open for three hours before Eric Scott Williams Sr. walked by and took the bag.
After taking the bag, Williams walked away towards Brick Church Pike. Williams faces a class E felony of burglary from a motor vehicle.
