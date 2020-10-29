GS Performance to relocate to Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The world's leading manufacturer of the Glock handgun accessories and parts is relocating its headquarters to Nashville, the governor announced on Thursday.
GS Performance is also moving its manufacturing and distribution operations from San Diego to Nashville. It is "the world's largest distributor" of the following items:
- Glock parts and accessories
- magazines
- holsters
- logo gear
- apparel
- concealment items
- custom parts
- Glock custom guns
Gov. Bill Lee said the move and expanding of operations will create more than 100 new jobs over five years and bring investment of $6.9 million to Davidson County.
"As our economy continues to move forward and grow, we're proud to welcome GS Performance to Tennessee, and we thank the company for its commitment to invest in the people of our state," Lee said in a statement on Thursday. "The 110 new quality jobs created by this relocation are a great opportunity for Nashville and I look forward to seeing the company grow in the years to come.”
The company will renovate and upgrade an existing 65,000-square-foot facility located at 1930 Air Lane Dr. This building will be "undergoing extensive retrofitting, which is expected to be complete in November 2020."
“Our strong workforce and reputation as a leading state for advanced manufacturing continues to make Tennessee the top choice for companies to come and grow their business. We are pleased to welcome another West Coast, California-based company to Tennessee," Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in a statement on Thursday. "GS Performance has established itself as a world-renowned gun manufacturer, and we thank the company for its commitment to Tennessee.”
The hiring for GS Performance is already underway. To apply for a job, click here.
“Nashville was an easy choice for us; low taxes, minimal business regulations, logistically sound for our internet shipping operations, strategically placed to attract visitors from the entire East Coast and the cool vibe of the music scene made it the perfect place to expand," Lenny Magill, managing member at GS Performance, said in a statement on Thursday. "It also helped that my wife, Tammy, is from Dalton, Georgia and she is happy to be back in the South."
