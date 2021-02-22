GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle was hit last night while he was checking on a disabled driver.
The sheriff's department says the wreck happened just before 6 p.m. on Sunday night on Highway 399.
The deputy, Logan Faulkner, was reportedly headed west on Hwy 399 when he saw a disabled vehicle in the westbound lane.
Deputy Faulkner then turned on his blue lights and began speaking to the driver when a silver Chrysler Sebring struck his vehicle and the disabled car.
Officials say no one was injured in the crash. THP also investigated the wreck.
The sheriff's department did not say whether the driver who caused the crash is facing any charges.
