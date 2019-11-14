GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - TBI agents have indicted and arrested an Altamont woman on charges of official misconduct after investigators uncovered a physical relationship she had with a probationer while she was working as a probation officer.
Tara Van Hooser-Prater, 38, is charged with two counts of official misconduct.
The alleged incident occurred back in July with a probationer who was on active probation in Grundy County. Hooser-Prater was arrested Wednesday and booked into Grundy County Jail on a $7,500 bond.
