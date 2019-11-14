GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Coalmont man is facing second degree murder charges after another man was killed during a fight.
George Byers Jr., 64, was charged in the death of Bradford Orion Meeks, 39, at a home on Lockhart Town Road on February 10, 2019. During the fight, Byers reportedly shot Meeks. Meeks was transported to a regional hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Byers was reportedly an acquaintance of the victim. Byers faces one count of second degree murder and was arrested Wednesday. He was booked into Grundy County Jail on $75,000 bond.
