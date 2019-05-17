Grumpy Cat

(WSMV) - Internet sensation Grumpy Cat, whose permanent scowl brought smiles to millions around the world and made her a feline celebrity has died earlier this week, according to her owners on Twitter.

Grumpy Cat, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, was born in 2012 with an underbite and feline dwarfism, which led to her face looking always, well, grumpy.

The internet sensation was the subject of many self-deprecating and negative memes and GIFs, and was widely loved by millions.

She reportedly died at home on Tuesday following complications from a urinary tract infection.

