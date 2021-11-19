NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Downtown Nashville’s newest apartment building is now leasing.
Sixth South is a new apartment tower made up of 299 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with 18 different floorplans to choose from.
“I call it where sophistication meet industrial,” said David Daily, the Business Manager at Sixth South. “We have quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and shaker cabinetry, but we also have exposed concrete and exposed plumbing. It gives it that urban feel but still with sophistication and class.”
The 12-story high-rise is located in SoBro, the south of Broadway neighborhood of downtown Nashville, which is quickly becoming one of the hottest spots in town.
“Our location is one of the best things about us because we’re out of the congestion of the Gulch, but we’re really close to I-40 and I-65,” said Daily. “Getting to work or getting to the airport is easy.”
Amenities include one of the largest pool decks in downtown, complete with gas grills and fire pits. You’ll also find a top-of-the-line fitness center and even a pet spa.
Eventually the bottom floor of the building will have several spaces available for retail and restaurants.
Click for information about move-in specials at Sixth South.
