NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As more people continue to call Nashville their new home, the need for more places to live downtown is still on the rise.
Construction on Sixth South is underway now and will open in late 2021.
Located on Sixth Avenue South, the topping off of the building was just completed. When finished, it will stand 12 stories high with 229 units available for multifamily rentals in Nashville’s growing SoBro neighborhood.
Located a few blocks away from the Music City Center and Broadway, Sixth South will be right in company with many other new buildings in Nashville.
“We think that this apartment complex in this area of town is what the city needs for its growth and the walkability of the city,” said Mark Pasciuto, a project executive for Skanska USA, who is constructing the Sixth South building. “It’s a pretty exciting area for us. There’s a lot of growth and a lot of development in this area. It’s been really exciting to see the development grow.”
Amenities will include a clubroom, pet spa, fitness center and a rooftop saltwater pool complete with sprawling views of downtown and The Gulch. Below the rental units will be 5,400 square feet of retail space.
Sixth South is developed by The Beach Company. The construction is being led by Skanska USA, a company that has been responsible for several of the buildings that make up the Nashville skyline including LifeWay, the JW Marriott, and Fifth + Broad.
