NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashvillians will have the opportunity to learn more about the Imagine East Bank Study and provide feedback on the project’s initial discoveries and future direction during meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
Team members from Metro Planning and architecture firm Perkins Eastman will share opportunities and challenges presented by the East Bank, as well as some preliminary planning and design ideas. The meetings will be hosted at Cumberland River Compact on the third floor of The Bridge Building on Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Each meeting will start with a brief introduction and be followed by a 90-minute feedback session with participants invited to visit various interactive stations that will highlight specific issues related to the study area.
“The Imagine East Bank study will help determine future land use, urban design, mobility, open space and environmental resiliency of this 338-acre area,” said Metro Planning Director Lucy Kempf in a news release. “But every successful plan requires community engagement and coordination to ensure we’re creating a space for Nashville residents, which is why we’re thrilled to continue our public engagement process.”
The community is encouraged to attend the meetings and are welcome to drop in for part of a session. Free parking is available near The Bridge Building in Lot R Northwest before Titans Way. Enter the Bridge Building at the door facing the parking lot and take the elevator to the third floor.
Each meeting will be staged to promote social distancing. A video summary will be posted online for those who cannot attend in-person, along with a link to a survey for additional feedback.
The Imagine East Bank study will look at ways to integrate parks, greenways and multimodal streets so that the area develops in a thoughtful and cohesive manner. Perkins Eastman, a firm with a history of planning waterfront projects, will work with residents, property owners and the city to develop a plan for 338 acres between the interstate and the river up to Jefferson Street.
