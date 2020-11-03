NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - By the end of this year, you’ll see a few new businesses opening at the Moxy Hotel development in Hillsboro Village, but you don’t have to be a hotel guest to eat and relax.
Next Thursday, a new restaurant and nail salon will open in the growing Hillsboro Village neighborhood just blocks away from the Vanderbilt and Belmont campuses.
One of the names may sound familiar. Bahn Mi and Roll+ has been rolling around Nashville for five years as a food truck operation but is now opening its first brick and mortar location tying in Vietnamese food and culture into Music City.
“We are the first Vietnamese restaurant that incorporates a fresh, healthy type of Boba tea,” explains Ken Vo, Founder of Bahn Mi and Roll+. “We assure the customer that it will be all natural with all raw ingredients and all organic ingredients.”
Inside you’ll find open area seating and hand sanitizer stations at every corner.
After you grab a bite to eat, pamper yourself next door at Choa Nail + Bar. The wellness inspired salon offers organic and toxin-free manicures and pedicures. The location even has a party room for large groups of birthday or bachelorette parties.
However, opening a business during a pandemic can be tough. With COVID-19 being top of mind right now, the owners want customers to feel safe. They are the first nail salon in Davidson County to have individual ventilation systems at every nail station.
“We are very different from other salons due to the fact that we have a state of the art ventilation system that’s built in that will pull all toxins and odor outside and pull in refreshed air back into the salon,” says Kevin Vo, Manager of Chao Nail + Bar.
Both locations open next week.
In December, Grain and Berry, a healthy superfood café, will open next door.
