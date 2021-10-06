NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The W Nashville is a 14-story mirrored tower right in the heart of the action in the Gulch. It features 286 rooms and 60 suites-- that's more rooms than any other hotel in Nashville. It's sleek, modern design pulls you in at the front and continues around every corner.
"Whether it's the food, whether it's the drinks, whether it's the spaces or the design, our guests should leave with the sense of 'that was really something special'," says David Cronin, the General Manager of W Nashville.
Some of the amenities include two restaurants from renowned Chef Andrew Carmellini, a local coffee shop, and pretty soon, a live entertainment venue. All complete with a rooftop bar with 360-degree views of Music City.
"Proof is our rooftop at the very top of the hotel," says Cronin. "It has the most amazing views over Nashville, and it's really built with Nashvillians in mind." You don't have to be a guest at the hotel to enjoy all it has to offer. They plan to regularly host speaking and fitness events free of charge that locals can attend.
