NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Construction of an on-site 14-story hotel and terminal garage development has begun at Nashville International Airport.

Mayor John Cooper, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell and Metro Nashville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners broke ground on an upscale hotel and parking garage next to the airport terminal. The Hilton-branded hotel is scheduled to open in late 2023.

“Like the city itself, Nashville International Airport is on the rise,” Cooper said at Wednesday’s event. “Today’s groundbreaking for BNA’s first on-site hotel marks yet another step in that process of growth and transformation. I’m grateful to everyone who is playing a role in this expansion and look forward to a grand opening that all Nashvillians can celebrate.”

“This dynamic hotel is a jewel in BNA’s expansion and will change the landscape and broaden what the airport offers to travelers, the business community and locals alike,” MNAA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said.

Chartwell Hospitality, LLC, is the developer and hotel operator for the development, which is a public-private partnership and a key component of the airport’s multi-faceted BNA Vision expansion plan. Chartwell’s cost for the hotel approaches $95 million and MNAA’s cost of the garage and plaza is around $82 million.

“This hotel at BNA will be one of the top on-airport hotels in the United States,” Rob Schaedle, president and managing partner of Chartwell Hospitality, LLC, said. “We’re extremely proud to bring this world-class hotel to Nashville and be part of MNAA’s vision for the airport.”

With 292 guest rooms, including six luxury suites, the hotel is designed to meet growing demand for business and leisure travelers, groups and meetings. The emphasis is on high-comfort, resort-style amenities, entertainment and wellness.

Amenities will include a high-design Grand Lobby with inspiring public artwork, Grand Bar and Music Lounge and high-end contemporary restaurant. A Grand Plaza will include open-air dining, a bar, café and elegant landscaping. The innovative meeting and event spaces will total 16,500 square feet, including an 8,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom/Event space. A large, state-of-the-art fitness center will be located on the 12th floor with dramatic views, and on the 14th floor rooftop, there will be a prominent Glass SkyBar Lounge and open-air SkyPool, providing spectacular views over the airport to Nashville’s skyline.

The hotel tower will sit atop a four-level parking garage, with hotel parking on the ground level, public parking on the upper levels, and a covered pedestrian bridge connection the hotel Grand Plaza and garage to the airport’s renovated and expanded central terminal.

Launched in July 2016, completed BNA Vision projects include upgrades to the existing interim International Arrival Building, two parking garages, a valet and dedicated ground transportation center, new Concourse D, ticketing and baggage claims expansion, pedestrian plaza and airport administrative building.

Additional products to be completed by 2023 include a major terminal renovation, expanded central security checkpoint, state-of-the-art International Arrivals Facility, free-standing satellite concourse and a major airport roadway expansion.

As with all other airport capital improvement projects, no local tax dollars will be used to fund BNA Vision. Take a tour of the airport, view renderings and watch the BNA Vision video online.

John Tune tower ribbon cutting Ribbon cutting for the new 99 foot air traffic control tower at John C Tune Airport Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

New air traffic control tower opens at John Tune Airport

Also on Thursday, the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority along with Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright and other officials cut a ceremonial ribbon to mark the opening of an air traffic control tower at John C. Tune Airport in west Nashville.

“The addition of an air traffic control tower enhances the safety and operational efficiency of John C. Tune Airport,” MNAA President and CEO Doug Kreulen said in a news release. “The towers adds to the progress of ‘Tune Taking Off,’ a multi-faceted redevelopment plan for the airport. It will play a critical role as aviation activity increases at JWN.”

Built by JE Dunn Construction and designed by Pond & Company and Atkins North America, the 99-foot tower is operated by air traffic controllers provided by Robinson Aviation Inc., a company contracted by the FAA Federal Contract Tower program. Total cost of the tower is $10.1 million, paid for from a combination of MNAA funds and state grants.

The tower opening comes on the heels of last month’s groundbreaking for the ambitious redevelopment plan for JWN, at the airport is known. Underway now is phase 1, which will add both new aviation facilities and replace buildings destroyed in the March 3, 2020, tornado. As part of this phase, the design-build team of Messer Construction and Garver will build expanded ramp areas, add a new airport access point, construct 12 T-hangar buildings with 78 hangar bays totaling 96,720 square feet, four box hangar buildings with 12 hangar bays totaling 43,200 square feet and two shade port buildings with 10 bays totaling 14,235 square feet.

Phase 1 is estimated to cost around $34.5 million and be complete by spring 2022.