NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- When you think of the fastest growing areas of Music City, Germantown probably comes close to the top of the list.
The neighborhood is full of new apartments, shopping, and some of the best restaurants Nashville has to offer, but it hasn't always been that way.
Part of that is thanks to America's pastime.
It's been 5 years since the Nashville Sounds moved to Germantown. Then, it was still a very transitional area.
Today, it's one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Nashville with tons of development and growth.
“We're proud to be that centerpiece in this Germantown area, creating all that development,” says Adam Nuse, General Manager of the Nashville Sounds. “There’s a lot happening and we're hoping to feed on it.”
It's hard to keep up with the growth around Germantown lately and it's hard not to credit Nashville's minor league baseball team for some of that. The Sounds move from Greer Stadium to First Horizon Park, formally First Tennessee Park, in 2015 has not only sparked new development, but has also brought in people from all over the city to the historic part of Nashville.
It almost didn’t happen. The Sounds owners wanted the stadium to go where Ascend Amphitheater currently is downtown. But the city encouraged them to choose Germantown for their new location.
Today, you can see construction for miles. New apartments, offices and restaurants are popping up all over Germantown. Including a brand new building next to First Horizon Park that will house two entertainment venues opening soon-- Brooklyn Bowl and Third and Home. Brooklyn Bowl will offer bowling lanes and a live concert stage. Third and Home will be a sports bar with one-of-a-kind views of the Sounds playing field and the Nashville skyline.
The Sounds General Manager says they've had so much success with the BandBox bar inside the stadium, so they're excited to be able to have this bar open year-round.
“It's something that as Germantown is growing and creating such a demand for living down here, it’s kind of creating that work-life opportunity,” says Nuse. “There's a lot of people excited about having a good restaurant, a good sports bar, and the view, I think, is gonna be better than anything in town.”
The owners of the Nashville Sounds also own the new Third and Home bar. They are eyeing an April 3rd opening date, just in time for the Final Four in March Madness. The Sounds home opener will be on Thursday, April 9th.
