NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new mixed-use project could soon debut at the massive Century Farms development near Interstate 24.
This would be the latest proposed building in the mega development project aimed at revamping the Antioch community.
Construction is ongoing on the 300-acre property on Cane Ridge Road.
The Century Farms development has been in the works for more than two years now with some buildings already complete.
The property already has tenants like Community Health Systems and HCA Healthcare. More will soon follow, including a mixed-use property that will bring 317 apartments and 22,000 square feet of retail space for shopping and dining.
This is the latest project proposal submitted to Metro since the approval of a Nashville Soccer Club training facility in September.
People in the area said they’re excited for the new additions and hopeful they will bring a positive change to the Antioch community.
“This is great because we can walk over here. Now that they have sidewalks, we can walk over here and go shopping and walk back,” says Bill Campbell, a resident who has lived in the area since 2014. “When we first moved here, this was all just a two-lane road.”
As of now, construction on the newest apartment and retail building is scheduled to begin in May with a completion date by the end of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.