NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s no secret that people are flocking to Nashville every day. However, it’s not just people from around the country, but from around the world too.
As Nashville continues to grow and evolve into more than just a town known for country music, tech and healthcare jobs are starting to dominate. International businesses are taking notice.
“Nashville is on the map, not for the country, not for the southeast, but for the entire world as a real estate investment market,” said Joel Sanders, founder and CEO of Apartment Insiders. “It used to be one of these fly-over markets where that type of money was only going to New York City or San Francisco and now those investment dollars are coming to Nashville.”
According to recent census information over the last 10 years, the number of businesses and corporations with international ties has almost doubled in Nashville. In turn, creating more jobs and more real estate needs.
The countries with the most people moving here are Great Britain, Australia and Japan.
“Nashville has always had this interesting tie to Japan,” said Sanders. “We have Nissan, we have Nissan, we have Bridgestone, even Mitsubishi just put a bunch of jobs here, and even the current senator for Tennessee was the ambassador to Japan, so there’s been this unique tie.”
In December, nonstop flights from Nashville to London via British Airways resumed at Nashville International Airport. Airport leaders said there will be more international offerings added in the coming years.
