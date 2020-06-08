NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is an ever-growing city and even the era of COVID-19 isn't stopping businesses from investing in the future of Music City.
As Nashville continues to evolve from Music City to a strong Tech City, Amazon is taking up more real estate before officially moving to Nashville.
Amazon has claimed even more office space ahead of its downtown towers set to open next year.
According to the Nashville Business Journal, Amazon is now the sole tenant of the WeWork co-working hub in the Capitol View development. This makes the third Amazon office to pop up in Nashville.
The company will have two towers operating in the Nashville Yards development by next year.
New apartment tower coming to Midtown
A New York developer is under contract to buy a plot of land near the Broadway and West End split.
The land is just steps away from the BroadWest development that has been under construction for some time now.
It's going to be a 27-story tower that will house 440 apartments, making it one of the biggest apartment buildings in town.
On top of living spaces, this tower will also feature a 10,000-square-foot coworking hub and lots of street level retail space.
The building is set to be completed and open by 2023.
Apartments, distillery coming to The Nations
A new apartment complex and distillery is set for a $10 million plot of land in The Nations.
A 343-unit, five-story apartment building called Broadstone Nations is planned on Centennial Boulevard. The building will also house Corsair Distillery. It could take 1.5-2 years to complete.
