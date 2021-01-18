NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a tornado and now a pandemic, the historic Germantown neighborhood is starting to rebuild.
Businesses are getting back on their feet and new buildings are popping up all the time.
When you walk down Rosa Parks Boulevard, you will see leftover tornado damage to your left and a shiny new building about to hit the market on the right.
It’s the struggle that locals in Germantown have dealt with for almost a year now.
Nearby there’s still a church that has boards over its windows.
Businesses are building back, and even new businesses are moving in.
“We definitely notice people coming,” said Steven Mount with Green Fleet Bikes. “They’ll say they either just moved here or are thinking of moving here.”
On Jefferson Street, new townhomes are under construction. A flew blocks down a new cocktail bar and art gallery is set to open soon by the owners of Slim & Huskeys.
Workers at the Green Fleet Bicycle Shop said they think the new growth around them will be beneficial in the long run.
“From a business standpoint, more people means more business,” said Mount. “As a native Nashvillian, I don’t necessarily like the, I guess you can call it growth.”
