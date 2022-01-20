NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Asurion has opened its new headquarters in Nashville Yards at the corner of Church Street and 11th Avenue North.
The $285 million building will hold the company’s more than 2,000 employees.
“We consolidated four locations here in Nashville and this is just a prime spot,” Dave Barbuto, CEO of Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions, said. “It’s an amazing location for our company and our employees.”
The new space is complete with a coffee shop, public and private workspaces, outdoor spaces and a top-of-the-line fitness center.
Asurion is the largest provider of technology protection support in the world with over 100 million subscribers in the United States alone. They are the largest company of tech protection, support, replacement and repair.
“The growth has been phenomenal over the last 25 years as a company. We’re the largest private company in Nashville,” Barbuto said. “We try every day to do the best we can to create amazing experiences for customers and we want to be the trusted name in this category. We are that today and we’re striving every day to be better at it.”
Two years ago, Asurion bough the uBreakiFix franchise, acquiring its 800 stores nationwide. It is now in the process of rebranding the cleverly named stores to Asurion Tech Repair and Solutions, creating a bigger umbrella for the Nashville-based company.
