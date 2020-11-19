NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What’s old is new again.
Classic arcade-style games are gaining a renewed popularity among people of all ages.
This weekend you will be able to step back in time and give them a go for yourself in south Nashville.
Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar, nestled in a trucking terminal in south Nashville, will be Music City’s newest gaming bar.
The arcade will feature five decades worth of over 250 vintage and new arcade games and pinball machines, making it one of the largest selection of games in Tennessee.
“We have them from 1970 all the way through the 90s,” said Patrick McKennon, owner of Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar. “We have the Mortal Combats, the Killer Instincts. We have all the Pac-Mans, Galaga, Centipede, Defender. All these games that everyone remembers playing back in the good days.”
McKennon is the brains behind the idea. He’s the owner of Music City Pinball and he said based on his wide range of customers, he’s not the only one who enjoys taking a trip down memory lane.
He said south Nashville is the perfect fit for this concept.
“We’re not that far from where the soccer team will call home. We’re only two miles from downtown, so if you are visiting, it’s only a 5-10 minute Uber ride,” said McKennon. “But to Nashvillians, I think it’s very attractive because you don’t have to go all the way into downtown.”
If gaming isn’t your thing, there’s plenty of things to do outside with patio seating and outdoor fun like cornhole and Connect Four.
The space will be equipped with two full-service bars and food trucks every night.
Game Terminal Super Arcade and Bar will open to the public Friday at 4 p.m.
