NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Construction is happening on a new high-rise apartment building in the heart of Midtown.
2010 West End will be the tallest apartment complex in the area standing 25 stories high.
Nashville’s newest apartment tower has views for days. Construction has been underway for a while and it is expected to open next year.
“It’s been going good. Obviously with COVID, it’s been an interesting year and half, but right now we’re in the finishing stages of putting this building together,” said Alex Latrobe, assistant project manager for McHugh Construction. “We topped out about a month ago.”
The building will have 358 units featuring studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments along with two floors of amenities, including a rooftop pool, fitness center and a recording studio.
Below the apartments will be a parking garage and over 5,000 square feet for ground level retail space.
The project is located between West End and downtown Nashville.
“You’ve got Vanderbilt, you’ve got the bars,” said Latrobe. “I think it caters to more of a local presence out here in Nashville. I think it gives people the opportunity to have all the fun and excitement that you get downtown but just far enough away that it’s a little bit more quiet.”
McHugh Construction will continue working on the building for a few more months with plans to open to the public by early next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.