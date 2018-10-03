Alarming new statistics show a double digit increase in the number of robbery and aggravated assaults against victims under 18 years old in Nashville.
According to Metro Police, the number of robbery victims under 18 has increased by 16.8 percent from 2017. The number of aggravated assaults against juvenile victims has also increased by 15.5 percent.
"I don't know if we need stricter punishment for these crimes or if we need, I don't know what we need, but as a society we need something because our kids are growing up with this and what is that going to do to them as adults,"said Melissa Carlton, whose family was robbed at gunpoint.
Carlton said two people broke into her Madison home and held her 14-year-old son and his friend at gunpoint.
"Kids get over that kind of stuff, but that's not the kind of memory a 14-year-old needs. That's one of those things you should be able to get through your childhood without experiencing it and it happens way too often," said Carlton.
Police tell News4 the majority of the violence is teen on teen.
"I hate it that kids have to go through that, I really do," said Carlton. "They should be able to feel safe in their own home, in the parking lot of their own home, in their schools."
Last week, surveillance video caught two teens robbing a 10-year-old boy at gunpoint in Nashville. A 13-year-old and 14-year-old turned themselves in.
Police are working to tackle teen violence with the juvenile crime task force and figure out why this is happening more often.
